D'Sean Perry, former Gulliver Prep player, among 3 killed during mass shooting at University of Virginia, report

MIAMI -- One of three people killed during a weekend mass shooting at the University of Virginia was from South Florida, according to reports.

D'Sean Perry, a 2019 graduate of Pinecrest private school, was among the victims of the Sunday night shooting, according to a report.

As of Monday morning, law enforcement authorities in Virginia were still searching for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a university student.

In addition to the three people who were killed, two other victims were wounded during the incident in a parking garage.

Officials in Virginia released a photo of Jones that had been posted on the university's athletics website, where he was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018, when he was a freshman.

After the gunfire, campus officials issued a warning to shelter in place following a report that shots had been fired on the campus. The university's emergency management issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an "active attacker firearm."

Officials have not publicly speculated about a motive for the shooting.

According to a social media post by the UVA Police, the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

And people in the area were advised to call 911 if they saw him.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach.

While at Gulliver Prep, Perry, 22, played linebacker, defensive line and tight end under head coach Earl Sims, according to the school's website.

He was named the South Florida Conference's 2018 Defensive Player of the Year and finished his senior season in 2018 with 89 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three interceptions, according to the UVA website.

He was a junior linebacker for the Virginia Cavaliers.

According to the Miami Herald, Perry was 6-foot-3 and weighed 230 pounds. He recorded two tackles Saturday in Virginia's 37-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers, and had seven total tackles this season and eight in his career, the newspaper said.

