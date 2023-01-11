Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver who allegedly ran red light killed in overnight crash in Pembroke Park

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.

The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.

According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. 

Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.

The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.

Dorleans died at the scene. 

Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.