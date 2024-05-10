Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver sought in Hollywood fatal hit-and-run, search on for white Chevy Malibu

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for the driver of a white Chevy Malibu they say struck a pedestrian and then left the scene. 

It happened Thursday, just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Stirling Road and Sarazen Drive, according to authorities.

When officers got to the scene, they attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle involved is a 2016 – 2018 white Chevy Malibu. They say that the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side.

Police said the vehicle should be missing a passenger-side fog light, as well as, a piece of the front bumper.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news, everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on May 10, 2024 / 3:46 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.