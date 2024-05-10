Driver sought in Hollywood fatal hit-and-run, search on for white Chevy Malibu

MIAMI - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for the driver of a white Chevy Malibu they say struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

It happened Thursday, just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Stirling Road and Sarazen Drive, according to authorities.

When officers got to the scene, they attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle involved is a 2016 – 2018 white Chevy Malibu. They say that the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side.

Police said the vehicle should be missing a passenger-side fog light, as well as, a piece of the front bumper.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).