Driver sought in deadly Miami hit-and-run crash police say was intentional

MIAMI -- Miami police were searching for the driver who apparently intentionally struck and killed a woman who was crossing a street in Miami Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. at SW 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace, police said in a written statement.

Miami police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash investigators believe was intentional. CBS 4

Investigators said the crash appeared to be intentional from the initial investigation.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle that struck the woman, who has not been publicly identified.