Driver risks life to drive tractor trailer engulfed in flames away from gas station

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A quick-thinking tractor-trailer driver risked his life to avert what could have been a massive explosion and fire at a southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

Around 3 a.m., Ruben Eng was at a gas station on Krome Avenue at SW 200th Street filling up when he noticed smoke coming from the truck. He said all of a sudden, it was engulfed in flames.

"In just 30 seconds man, the truck just completely went on fire, it was 80 percent in 30 seconds. I don't know exactly what happened. I can't remember now. In that moment, it happened really fast," said Eng.

Looking to avoid a massive fire if it spread to the pumps, Eng drove out of the gas station with the truck on fire. He said he got burned on his arm and a little on his ear but was otherwise okay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said when they arrived the fire on the truck was sizable and it took a while to put out.

No other injuries or damage were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on May 9, 2024 / 10:40 AM EDT

