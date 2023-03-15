Woman killed after being ejected during chain collision crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI -- A driver in Miami Gardens was killed early Wednesday after the car she was in struck a median before veering across several lanes and crashing into five parked vehicles at a car dealership, police said.

The 21-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, was ejected from the gray Toyota Camry during the wreck, which occurred shortly before 3:15 a.m. in the 21000 block of NW 2nd Avenue, according to police.

No other injuries were reported but there was a wide debris field of wreckage following the crash.

Police said the vehicle flipped over, landing on its roof, which is when the driver was thrown from the car.

Police have not yet said if they know what caused the driver to strike the median.

