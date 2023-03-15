Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed after being ejected during chain collision crash in Miami Gardens

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Deadly crash in Miami Gardens
Deadly crash in Miami Gardens 02:10

MIAMI -- A driver in Miami Gardens was killed early Wednesday after the car she was in struck a median before veering across several lanes and crashing into five parked vehicles at a car dealership, police said.

The 21-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, was ejected from the gray Toyota Camry during the wreck, which occurred shortly before 3:15 a.m. in the 21000 block of NW 2nd Avenue, according to police.

No other injuries were reported but there was a wide debris field of wreckage following the crash.

Police said the vehicle flipped over, landing on its roof, which is when the driver was thrown from the car.

Police have not yet said if they know what caused the driver to strike the median.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.