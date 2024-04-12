Driver dies after car riddled with bullets in West Perrine

MIAMI - A car was riddled with bullets, its driver killed, in an early morning shooting in West Perrine.

CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor said it happened in the 10100 block of W Hibiscus Street.

A woman at the scene told Rynor that it was her nephew, Calvin Daye, who died. Police have not confirmed the driver's identity.

The woman said Daye, who was in his 20s and the father of six, was leaving his sister's house just before 3 a.m. when his car was shot up.

The fatally injured man lost control, drove through the median, hit a sign, and came to a stop in front of a house about a block away. The woman said he was taken to the hospital where he died.

A woman who lives in the home next to where the car came to a stop said she was the one who called 911.

"I went to the door and this car had hit a sign, and ran into the bushes on Hibiscus Street, and went up into my next-door neighbor's yard. When I looked at the car, I dialed 911 cause I saw gunshots in the passenger side and the back window was shot completely out," she said.

Daye's aunt is a veteran and runs a facility for female veterans. She said the gun violence in the area has gotten bad and she plans to go to city hall and speak with a commissioner about it.