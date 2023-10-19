Driver, 17, killed following chase, crash in Florida City, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI -- A teen driver was killed following an attempted traffic stop in Florida City that led to a police pursuit before it ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a house, police said.

The incident occurred in the area 180 Avenue SW 336 Street around 3:30 p.m., according to Miami-Dade police

The 17-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene after the car flipped over and came to a rest in the yard of a home.

A 17-year-old driver was killed following a chase and crash into a home in Florida City. CBS News Miami

Video from the scene showed the vehicle with a missing windshield and a crumpled front end.

According to a police spokesman, an officer in the area who was investigating a robbery saw the black Mercedes sedan that was wanted for a traffic violation. The officer pulled the car over and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the police spokesman said.

The teen closed the door on the officer's hand before speeding off from the scene, police said.

The car traveled for at least 10 blocks and struck another vehicle as officers were looking for the vehicle. Police later found the crashed vehicle after it crashed.

Police said the driver threw a handgun out of the vehicle during the incident, and the weapon was at the scene.