Drive-By shooting in SW Miami-Dade, five people injured

MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people.

Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.

Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground.

"You know innocent people are getting shot, you know the ladies were just sitting out in the yard, all this gun shooting needs to stop," he said.

Investigators say they are looking for two people, the driver and the passenger they believe fired the shots. So far they only have a vague description of the vehicle, described as a black sedan.