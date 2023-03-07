Dreamers headed to Tallahassee to ask legislators to keep in-state tuition

MIAMI -Student leaders are on their way to Tallahassee where they hope to meet with legislators to ask them to reject Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposal to rescind in-state tuition to "dreamers" living in Florida.

Dreamers were brought to the US as children. They live and go to school in the US. They are called dreamers after the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which was introduced in 2001.

Florida Dreamers currently benefit from a 2014 law that allows them to qualify as residents at the rates of public universities and colleges.

During the Obama administration, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy was established to shield unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors from deportation if they met certain requirements, including arriving in the country by age 16 and before June 2007, studying in a U.S. school or serving in the military and lacking any serious criminal record.

While Obama called it a "stopgap measure" when it was created in 2012, DACA has remained in place for a decade, outliving the Trump administration, which unsuccessfully sought to dismantle the program as part of its broader crackdown on legal and unlawful immigration.