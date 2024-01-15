Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. legacy celebrated at Miami parade

MIAMI - One of America's biggest and longest parades celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. rolled across Miami on Monday, drawing thousands also the route.

One mother who brought her grown daughter said this was their piece of paradise. They lined up hours ago, mingling with people in the community, some brought tents and coolers. There was music and people shared snacks. While it was fun, it was also a time of reflection along with the celebration.

The parade started in Liberty City and proceeded into the county on its eight-mile run. It traced the steps that Dr. King traveled during his visits to Miami. It featured marching bands, dance teams, and carnival dancers. There were also demonstrations of progress in civil rights.

Some in the crowds said there was room for improvement, starting with public safety on the holiday.

"When the kids come by on the bikes and everything, they should make it where it's peaceful and disrupt all the other neighborhoods. You want to go in the parade, you should sign up and put your bike in the parade instead of you riding all over town," said Catherine Keys.

Keys was referencing the infamous "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides where people on bicycles, dirt bikes, and ATVs disrupt traffic by riding on public streets and highways.

Miami-Dade police have ramped up traffic enforcement and have a zero-tolerance policy for off-road vehicles disrupting traffic. So far, they've arrested nearly 150 people, issued 554 citations, and seized nearly 60 vehicles.

Following the parade, there is a family-friendly festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.