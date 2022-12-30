Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - More than 100 cruise line passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.

Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done.

"Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport."

This wasn't just one family. More than 100 people were turned away.

Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. On Thursday night, she is out she paid it with her debit card, and there's no refund.

"It's been devastating. I want people to be aware of what they are receiving as consumers."

This cruise would have been her seventh with Princess Cruise Line. She says after this, no longer.

We reached out to Princess but have yet to receive a response.

