Dozens gather to protest overturning of Roe V. Wade in Broward

MIAMI - Protestors are taking to the streets and local leaders are demanding answers from Governor Ron DeSantis on abortion laws.

Florida's ban on abortions past 15 weeks went into effect on July 1st, but with the overturning of Roe V. Wade, some fear DeSantis could put even stricter laws in place.

On Wednesday, the Broward County Federal Courthouse was the scene of a loud and passionate fight for the right to abortion. At least 100 people chanted and held signs. The message they are sending the Governor: "My body, my choice."

"Abortion is healthcare. It is our right to our bodies," said Jessica Morale a protestor.

The rally happening as local leaders urge DeSantis to clarify if stricter abortion laws will be put into place.

"I want to know Ron DeSantis - how far are you willing to go to rob people of their freedom," said Christine Olivio, a Florida Congressional Candidate.

"We talked about ectopic pregnancies we talked about rape, incest, and human trafficking but another piece of this puzzle is this ban starts in 15 weeks. You don't get a lot of those scans to determine exceptionalities until 20, 21 or 22 weeks. By that point it's too late to make a decision for you and your family," said Florida State Senator, Lauren Book.

According to Planned Parenthood, 1 in 4 women will have an abortion by the age of 45.

"I refuse to sit down and be quiet when it comes to fundamental human rights," said Emily Slater, a protestor at today's rally.

"I'm a woman. I support women's rights and I always will," said Anisa Churreca, another protestor.

Right now, you can still get an abortion in Florida but doctors we spoke with worry that could soon change.

"There are times where I take care of patients who are took young to be pregnant. It wasn't their choice. It wasn't the right time. I take care of patients who are too sick to carry on a pregnancy," said Casey Mohrien, a Resident Physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

We asked Florida Senators what will happen next in this fight? While they didn't have the answer to that question, they tell me they're working on a plan to make sure women in Florida have access to safe abortions.