Drainage concerns in downtown Miami as rain keeps falling from tropical system

MIAMI – Downtown Miami is undoubtedly prone to flooding.

14th at Biscayne Blvd. is expected to have some issues as the rain intensifies throughout the night.

Drainage concerns in the area stem from rising water levels in the river and the bay feeding water back into the drainage system, as well as trash clogging the pipes.

Water was roughly a little more than ankle-deep around 4 p.m. Friday. With the light rain, CBS4's Joe Gorchow saw some folks on a tour bus wearing rain gear, enjoying the sights and sounds of Miami.

A high school graduation was held at the Adrienne Arsht Center, and a musical wrapped up a little while ago.

In other parts of Miami-Dade, waters were seen rising around mobile homes in Hialeah. And that's one of the dangers with a storm like this dumping rain slowly in South Florida.

Miami Fire Rescue does have resources at its disposal to help mitigate flooding in certain areas.

"The department of public works and fire rescue acquired throughout the course of the last two years portable pumps that can be deployed in areas that we know that flood even more than the capacity of the pumps that are there," explained Assistant Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Robert Hevia.