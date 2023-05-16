Downtown Hollywood getting makeover as new residents begin to settle in

Downtown Hollywood getting makeover as new residents begin to settle in

Downtown Hollywood getting makeover as new residents begin to settle in

HOLLYWOOD - It's a week into construction on a downtown stretch of Hollywood Blvd at Dixie Highway and businesses are feeling it.

"From all last week until today it has been a little rough. The sales are slowing down because we have the construction over here," said Tomas Villamil.

The Villamil family owns Tasta Gelato & Cafeteria.

With parking temporarily gone out front, business is down, for now.

But they're optimistic it will pay off later.

"Right now it's not really good for us. But in the future it's going to be way better for our business," he said.

Susan Goldberg is the deputy director of the Hollywood CRA.

She explained downtown hasn't had a face lift in 36 years.

"Since 1987 there have been minimal improvements but this is the major improvement," Goldberg said.

Crew are replacing old infrastructure and burying power lines.

Drawings show plans to increase space for walking and outdoor seating.

"Right now, the cafe zones are restricted to an 8-foot area. They're going to be going to close to a 20 foot area. They'll be able to put like almost triple the amount of tables they have out there in the cafe zone," she said.

With the big push, more than a thousand residential units are coming on line with in the next year and a half with more on the way.

Also, proposed train stop in Hollywood is expected too.

All that means more people living here and visiting the area.

"We're expecting that people that live here can have a quick breakfast down here, take the train to work, come back and enjoy the boulevard. Also people that want to have dinner down here or come for a weekend festival will have the added benefit of being able to take the train," Goldberg said.

The revamp will take away 50 parking spots, pushing visitors to nearby garages.

The goal is that the $14.5 million project will draw more people to downtown.

"I think it's putting Hollywood on the map as the place to live because everything will be here, you have great restaurants. You have entertainment on Harrison Street, you have bars, this is going to be a very active place," Goldberg said.

The project will be done in phases.

Right now, westbound Hollywood Blvd is closed from 20th avenue to Dixie Highway.

The whole project is expected to be complete by Fall of 2024.

