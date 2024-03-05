Double shooting under investigation in Miami

MIAMI - A double shooting is currently under investigation in the City of Miami.

Authorities said two people were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in the shooting that took place in the area of NW 62 and 10 Avenue.

A man and a woman, in their early twenties, suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The man was said to be in extremely critical condition while the woman was in serious condition.

Police were also working a nearby scene near 55th Street, where there was a silver vehicle with a yellow tarp over one of the windows.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.