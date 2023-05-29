Watch CBS News
Double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade leaves man dead, woman hurt, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police on Monday were investigating a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County in which a man was killed and a woman was hurt, investigators said.

Officers went to 9300 NW 17th Avenue after receiving a report of gunfire in the area, officials told CBS News Miami.

Crime scene
Police were investigating the shooting that left a man dead and woman hurt. CBS News Miami

When police arrived, they found a man who was dead at the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators have not said what led to the gunfire or if it was targeted or random.

Police have also not said if they have identified a suspect.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 7:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

