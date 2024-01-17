Local News

Doral teen accused of lewd acts with 12-year-old girl

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A 19-year-old from Doral is accused of sexually battering a girl he met on a social media site.

According to the 12-year-old girl, she met Joaquin Guitierrez on Snapchat and they began to trade 'snaps'.

On April 20th, 2023, she reportedly invited him to her home to play video games. The girl told police he arrived after midnight and entered her bedroom through a window.

Guitierrez and the girl began to kiss and that led to other intimate acts, according to his arrest report. The girl said it was consensual. He then left through the window.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Guitierrez surrendered himself at the Miami-Dade police department's Special Victims Bureau and invoked his Miranda rights. He's been charged with lewd battery on a child 12-16 years old. 

