Doral school security guard accused of trying to have sex with student, facilitate student sexual activity

MIAMI -- A Doral charter school security guard is facing felony charges after he allegedly sought to have sex with a student at the school and encouraged the same student to engage in sexual activity with another student on campus.

Yuniesky Ramirez Martinez Miami-Dade Corrections

Yuniesky Ramirez Martinez, 37, of Weston, has been charged with offenses against students by authority figure, solicitation of a child to engage in an act that constitutes sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, according to court documents.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had posted bond or was still in custody.

According to the police report, the suspect saw two students at the Downtown Doral Charter Upper School on Feb. 14 and asked the girl if she was planning to perform oral sex on the other student.

Investigators said the guard took the students to a secure area to allow them to engage in sexual activity while he apparently watched from an adjacent room that had a two-way window.

"The Subject then entered the adjacent room, gave Juvenile 2 a "fist bump" and encouraged both Juveniles not to fall in love because they are too young," the police investigator wrote.

Investigators said the man apparently recorded the incident on his phone while the incident occurred.

Investigators said the suspect asked the girl to perform oral sex on him the next day at school and even tried to pull her out of class to accomplish the request.

Ramirez Martinez repeatedly sought sex from the girl over the next few days and threatened to tell the boy she had been involved with that the guard and the girl were sexually active.

The girl told her principal on Feb. 17 about the situation, and the administrator called Doral police.