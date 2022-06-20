Chemical leak leads to major hazmat response in Doral
DORAL – Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are on the scene a major hazmat situation in Doral.
CBS4's Joel Waldman reports chemicals were being delivered to a business when it started leaking.
Two area workers were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Four others required full decontamination.
This was a Level A response, which is the highest.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
