Chemical leak leads to major hazmat response in Doral

By Joel Waldman

/ CBS Miami

DORAL – Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are on the scene a major hazmat situation in Doral. 

CBS4's Joel Waldman reports chemicals were being delivered to a business when it started leaking.

Two area workers were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Four others required full decontamination.  

This was a Level A response, which is the highest.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 4:20 PM

