Chemical leak leads to major hazmat response in Doral

Major hazmat response in Doral after chemicals leak

Major hazmat response in Doral after chemicals leak

Major hazmat response in Doral after chemicals leak

DORAL – Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are on the scene a major hazmat situation in Doral.

CBS4's Joel Waldman reports chemicals were being delivered to a business when it started leaking.

Two area workers were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Four others required full decontamination.

This was a Level A response, which is the highest.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.