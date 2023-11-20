Don't Be A Turkey: AAA Activates 'Tow to Go' For Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

MIAMI - The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is getting underway and AAA's 'Tow to Go' will once again work to keep everyone on the roads safe from impaired drivers.

The 'Tow to Go' program will safely transport a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles, free of charge. You don't even have to be a AAA member.

The 'Tow to Go' program will provide safe rides home starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 through 6 a.m. Monday, November 27.

In addition to helping impaired drivers, AAA is preparing to rescue more than 360,000 drivers with car trouble this holiday weekend.

Nationwide, AAA is predicting that this will be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on record, with an estimated 49.1 million Americans forecast to take a road trip. Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver, according to NHTSA.

"Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we'll get you to a safe place."

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for 25 years. During that time, they removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those who did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available during severe weather conditions.