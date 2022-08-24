Donald Trump says Democrats have "pawn" Mitch McConnell "over a barrel"

WASHINGTON – In a new statement, Donald Trump is once again bashing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Trump's attack started over the weekend in a Truth Social post, where he called McConnell "broken down hack politician" who's been "helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!"

Four days later, he went on the offensive again, releasing the following statement:

"The Democrats have Mitch McConnell and his lovely wife, Elaine "Coco" Chao, over a barrel. He and she will never be prosecuted, as per the last paragraphs of this story, as long as he continues to give the Radical Left the Trillions and Trillions of Dollars that they constantly DEMAND. He was afraid to use the "Debt Ceiling Card" in order to stop the most expensive waste of money in our Country's history, to be spent on the Green New Deal, which will only cause one thing, a Depression. These expenditures are something our Country can never recover from. Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want. He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!"

It's not the first time Trump has called on someone to challenge McConnell.

Back in February, CBS News reported the former president, in a private meeting at Mar-a-Lago, once again pitched Sen. Rick Scott to be the party's leader in the Senate.