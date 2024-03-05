Watch CBS News
Donald Trump set to celebrate Super Tuesday at Mar-A-Lago

Millions of Americans head to polls to vote during Super Tuesday
Millions of Americans head to polls to vote during Super Tuesday 01:59

MIAMI — Super Tuesday, on March 5, 2024, is when the largest number of states will be holding presidential primaries or caucuses.

 Over a third of all the available delegates for both the Republican and Democratic nominations are at stake on Super Tuesday.

Republican presidential nominee frontrunner Donald Trump is seemingly optimistic. 

Tonight, he celebrates results of this most important day with select supporters at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

