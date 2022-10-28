Dolphins Xavien Howard sued for allegedly giving woman STD

MIAMI GARDENS - Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard is being sued for allegedly giving a woman a sexually transmitted disease.

According to CBS4's news partner The Miami Herald, the woman filed the lawsuit on Thursday and is seeking more than $30 thousand in damages.

The lawsuit alleges that he told her he did not have any STDs and even showed her negative test results when they met in 2018. The filing says that Howard later contracted an incurable disease and didn't tell her.

The woman was eventually diagnosed with it after having sexual contact with Howard.

According to the Herald, she confronted him and he later admitted that he had given her an STD.

Neither Howard or the Miami Dolphins have responded to the Herald's request for comment.