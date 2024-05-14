Dolphins will host Bills in Thursday game in 2nd week of new NFL season

Dolphins will host Bills in Amazon's first Thursday night of the season

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Amazon's first Thursday night game of the 2024 season.

The two teams, who last met in the final game of the 2023 NFL regular season, will play Thursday night, September 12th, at Hard Rock Stadium, Amazon announced on Tuesday.

It will be televised on undetermined free TV stations only in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Buffalo markets, according to CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald. The rest of the country will have to watch it on Amazon.

The game, which kicks off Week 2 of the NFL schedule, will not be the first Thursday night game. On September 5th, Baltimore takes on Kansas City, which just happens to be the first game of the NFL season. It will air on NBC.

The Dolphins of late do not have a great track record against the Bills. They've lost four consecutive games to them, including both of the games last season and a wild-card playoff game in January 2023.

The NFL will announce its full schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

