CBS4's Mike Cugno Catches Up With Nat Moore Trophy Finalists QB Zion Turner & DE Marvin Jones Jr.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalists took in the sights and sounds of NFL action on Sunday, watching the Miami Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers.

CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with American Heritage defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner.

Cugno's first question went to Jones.

"You see Nat Moore walking around. Has he imparted any wisdom on you these last few week," he asked.

"Definitely. You know being up and running for this trophy is definitely been amazing and talking to him was even better," Jones responded.

The next question was for Turner and his Raiders squad.

"You guys are still in the playoffs. St. Thomas Aquinas killing it right now. So how focused Are you still on football? I know the Nat Moore Trophy is a big thing, but how focused are you right now? And what's the game plan this week?" Cugno asked.

"Yeah, we're definitely focused. You know, we have to take every week one step at a time, one play at a time, one game at a time. But, you know, the Nat Moore is a great accomplishment, but right now I want to state championship," he responded.

Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimore are the two other the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalists.

Public voting is now open for the final four.

Go to NatMooreTrophy.com to cast your vote.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 15, on the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Presentation at 7:30pm on CBS4.