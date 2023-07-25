Dolphins' star-powered training camp begins with roster of big names: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI -- The names read like a Pro Bowl roster. A who's who of NFL stars.

Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa. Christian Wilkins. Xavien Howard. Jalen Ramsey. Jevon Holland. Apologies to Terron Armstead and others, but we just don't enough space here!

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) takes questions from the media following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jim Rassol / AP

The Dolphins enter training camp with high expectations due to their talent and what they accomplished last season in reaching the playoffs. But no team is complete. Here's where the Dolphins need to have some positions and players come through in training camp to give confidence that they produce in the regular season.

Offensive Line

Armstead is the All-Pro at left tackle, and the hope is that he can stay healthy this season. When he was out of the lineup last year, the overall play on the line dropped dramatically. Connor Williams shifted over to center with success after being signed as a free agent from Dallas last offseason.

Apparently, he'd like a new contract, but he should be there at his center position when the lights go on for real. Robert Hunt is solidified at right guard.

Then, the questions begin. Can Liam Eichenberg solidify the left guard spot and be productive for a full season? The bigger question is, can Austin Jackson fulfill his potential, stay healthy and man the right tackle position. Injuries, of course, happen, and the Dolphins did a good job this offseason bringing in some veteran backups.

We will see if any of those potential backups end up starting or playing big roles. It's very possible.

Linebacker

With all the big names on this team, free agent David Long will be as big of a factor as almost anybody, outside of the quarterback and wide receivers.

Signed as a free agent from Tennessee, the Dolphins need his ability at linebacker, both athletically and his ability to cover receivers in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme. Last season with the Titans, Long had an impressive five pass breakups and a career-high 86 tackles.

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) takes a break during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jim Rassol / AP

The Dolphins also hope the second year for Channing Tindall is a breakout. Drafted in 2022, the speedy linebacker out of Georgia has a chance to have an impact this season, and the team can certainly use it.

Be Special

Special teams struggled at times last season, changing some games in a negative way. From missed field goals to returns allowed, the Dolphins are looking to shore up their special teams.

Jason Sanders returns as the kicker, and Chris Grier made an under the radar shrewd signing, bringing in Braxton Berrios, one of the best return men in the NFL.

This is an area where the Dolphins can improve and make games easier on the defense and offense.

