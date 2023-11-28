Dolphins sign veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, place Jaelan Phillips on season-ending IR

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Tuesday to add depth to their defense, which recently lost standout linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Pierre-Paul, a South Florida native, was previously on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. He was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2010 and spent eight seasons there. He's also had stints with Tampa Bay (2018-2021) and Baltimore (2022).

He has 94 1/2 sacks in 14 seasons, which ranks seventh among all active NFL players. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011 and with Tampa Bay in 2020.

Phillips tore his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of a 34-13 win over the New York Jets on Black Friday, and the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Mike McDaniel said it will be hard to replicate Phillips' production — he had 43 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, one interception and two passes defended in eight games this season — but he is confident in some of the depth the Dolphins have.

"There's an element of people playing for him, I think," McDaniel said.

Andrew Van Ginkel replaced Phillips at outside linebacker earlier this season when Phillips dealt with oblique and back injuries, and he has ascended in Miami's defense with four sacks and 42 tackles.

Pierre-Paul, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2011 and has been selected to three Pro Bowls, will provide a veteran presence for a Dolphins defense that is relatively young.

He posted on his Instagram account Monday night that he is "coming home."