Dolphins sign linebacker Cam Brown from NY Giants

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday they have signed linebacker Cam Brown as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Giants.

Here are Brown's stats: 

  • He has played in 60 career games in four seasons (2020-23) with the N.Y. Giants
  • Totaled six tackles (five solo) and two forced fumbles.
  • Recorded 29 special teams tackles (19 solo) and has appeared in two postseason games.
  • Entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) by the N.Y. Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft
  • Attended Penn State
Mauricio Maldonado

First published on April 17, 2024 / 4:58 PM EDT

