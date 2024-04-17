Dolphins sign linebacker Cam Brown from NY Giants
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday they have signed linebacker Cam Brown as an unrestricted free agent from the N.Y. Giants.
Here are Brown's stats:
- He has played in 60 career games in four seasons (2020-23) with the N.Y. Giants
- Totaled six tackles (five solo) and two forced fumbles.
- Recorded 29 special teams tackles (19 solo) and has appeared in two postseason games.
- Entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) by the N.Y. Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft
- Attended Penn State