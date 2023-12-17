Dolphins shutout Jets, have AFC East title in sight: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

MIAMI GARDENS — The magic number to win the division is now down to two. The Dolphins came back from a Monday night home collapse in a loss to Tennessee to emphatically blow out the Jets 30-0, Miami's first shutout in three years.

With three games left, the season heats up now. At 10-4, the Dolphins are in a position to make a solid run despite their injury situation.

Who's Left

There are no more "should win" games left. The final three games are against Dallas, Baltimore — both with double-digit wins — and the now red-hot Bills.



Earn the Crown

It has been 15 years since the Dolphins last won the division. Buffalo has won it for the last three years. While it looked like it may be an easy road to the title a few weeks ago, the Bills are keeping the pressure. Likely, Miami will have to win two of the final three games to take the AFC East. Any combination of Bills losses and Dolphins wins, equaling two makes the Dolphins division champs.



No Tyreek, Enter Waddle

Tyreek Hill sat out the game against the Jets with an injury, and Jaylen Waddle took full advantage. He had the third most yards in a game in his career,142, and scored on a 60-yard throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.



Veteran D Shines

Led by Bradley Chubb, three sacks, Christian Wilkins and Zach Seiler, the defense had a field day shutting out the Jets. Wilkins and Seiler set the tone from that start combining to force and recover a fumble at the Jets' goal line, setting up the game's first touchdown. From there, they never let up, allowing just 103 total yards and knocking Jets quarterback Zach Wilson out of the game. It is the second-fewest yards the Dolphins have ever allowed in a game.



Raheem the Dream

If you tried to write up a movie script based on Raheem Mostert's career, some would say it is too unbelievable to be made. Undrafted, he has bounced around the NFL. But he was with Mike McDaniel in San Francisco, and when McDaniel got the Dolphins job, he brought Mostert with him. This season, he has scored a franchise-record 20 touchdowns. In the Super Bowl era, which goes back to the 1960s, Mostert is just the third undrafted player to score 20 touchdowns in a season. It could not happen to a better person. Mostert is a class act through and through.



Adversity is Opportunity

It is Mike McDaniel's favorite saying, and it applies to the Dolphins right now due to their injury situation. Gone for the season is stand-out Center Connor Williams and linebacker Jaelan Phillps. Against the Jets, both starting safeties missed the game with injuries, as did MVP candidate Tyreek Hill, star cornerback Xavian Howard and offensive guard Robert Hunt. Oh, defensive signal caller Jerome Baker is hurt, too. Give Liam Eichenberg a lot of credit. He was in a walking boot most of the week but toughed it out and started at center. Safety Brandon Jones came up with two interceptions, and Duke Riley was solid in Baker's spot. Veteran Eli Apple had a few pass breakups at corner and Jaylen Waddle had his best game of the season. It is a lengthy list of Dolphins that filled in the missing positions admirably against the Jets.