Dolphins' roster shuffle is in full swing

MIAMI — Deep down, in the back of your mind you kind of always knew these days would be coming.

You don't have to be an NFL salary cap expert to realize the Dolphins have to shed salary. When they open training camp this summer the defense will look drastically different.



Mainstays Don't Stay

They were drafted by the Dolphins and had productive seasons. But now Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins and Jerome Baker are former Dolphins. Of course, players and teams could always circle back and strike hey deal but that is a rare occurrence in professional sports.



Defense Changes

The big roster shuffle is on defense where not only will the Dolphins have a new coordinator and scheme but those players previously mentioned and others will be replaced. Add in injuries to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips who may not be ready for opening day, and the defense may look drastically different this season.



What About Offense

The Dolphins are still working through who they will re-sign on the offensive line. And they appear to be on track to bring in a tight end that can make an impact in the passing game. The offense is more stable than the defense.



Evaluation Key

So the question is, what now as far as the roster is concerned? Well, it is up to the Dolphins front office to find some under the radar free agents particularly on defense, and hit on draft picks.

Just because players are expensive doesn't mean you will automatically win. The Dolphins must look at this as an opportunity for their scouts and player evaluations to come through.

It is tough for fans to see well-known names who have been productive go out the door but the bottom line is this team has not been able to produce playoff wins and make the big plays in key games.

By no means does the blame lie with the players that are no longer with Miami, but the fact is the Dolphins are not losing talent that has performed in the playoffs and super bowls.