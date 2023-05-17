Dolphins preseaon schedule set

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins' preseason schedule is officially set.

The Dolphins kick off the preseason at home against the Atlanta Falcons on August 11th at 7 p.m.

They then hit the road to take on the Houston Texans on August 19th at p.m. and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 26th at 7 p.m.

Catch all the action right here on CBS Miami, your official Miami Dolphins station, with our brand new team. Steve Goldstein will be doing play by play. He'll be joined in the booth by Kim Bokamper. Mike Cugno and Johanna Torres will be on the sidelines reporting all of the in-game action.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 2023 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Sun., Sept. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium CBS 4:25 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 17 at New England Patriots Gillette Stadium NBC 8:20 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 24 DENVER BRONCOS Hard Rock Stadium CBS 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 1 at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium CBS 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 8 NEW YORK GIANTS Hard Rock Stadium FOX 1 p.m.*

Sun., Oct. 15 CAROLINA PANTHERS Hard Rock Stadium CBS 1 p.m.*

Sun., Oct. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field NBC 8:20 p.m.*

Sun., Oct. 29 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Hard Rock Stadium CBS 1 p.m.*

Sun., Nov. 5 at Kansas City Chiefs Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt, Germany) NFL Network 9:30 a.m.

Sun., Nov. 12 BYE WEEK

Sun., Nov. 19 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS Hard Rock Stadium CBS 1 p.m.*

Fri., Nov. 24 at New York Jets MetLife Stadium Prime Video 3 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 3 at Washington Commanders FedExField FOX 1 p.m.*

Mon., Dec. 11 TENNESSEE TITANS Hard Rock Stadium ESPN 8:15 p.m.*

Sun., Dec. 17 NEW YORK JETS Hard Rock Stadium CBS 1 p.m.*

Sun., Dec. 24 DALLAS COWBOYS Hard Rock Stadium FOX 4:25 p.m.*

Sun., Dec. 31 at Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium CBS 1 p.m.*

Jan. 6 or 7 BUFFALO BILLS Hard Rock Stadium TBD TBD

* Game subject to flexible scheduling in Weeks 5-17

All times EASTERN