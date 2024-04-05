Dolphins' Jordan Poyer rubbing shoulders with Phil Mickelson at Trump Doral
MIAMI - Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer played golf in the Liv Golf Pro-am on Thursday morning at Trump Doral. He saved the best for last as he finished his round by sinking a 30-foot putt.
"It was a fun day to be a part of. Some great golfers I got to play with today," Poyer said.
He played with 6-time Majors champ Phil Mickelson during his first nine holes.
"We keep the football talk to a minimum, we just focused on how to get better as a golfer."
Poyer also made an appearance at the Marlins game last week and threw out the first pitch.