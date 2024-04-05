Watch CBS News
Local News

Dolphins' Jordan Poyer rubbing shoulders with Phil Mickelson at Trump Doral

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Dolphins' Jordan Poyer rubbing shoulders with Phil Mickelson at Trump Doral
Dolphins' Jordan Poyer rubbing shoulders with Phil Mickelson at Trump Doral 00:35

MIAMI - Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer played golf in the Liv Golf Pro-am on Thursday morning at Trump Doral. He saved the best for last as he finished his round by sinking a 30-foot putt.

"It was a fun day to be a part of. Some great golfers I got to play with today," Poyer said. 

He played with 6-time Majors champ Phil Mickelson during his first nine holes. 

"We keep the football talk to a minimum, we just focused on how to get better as a golfer."

Poyer also made an appearance at the Marlins game last week and threw out the first pitch.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 3:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.