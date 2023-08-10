Dolphins get preseason started at home, CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein on what to look for

MIAMI GARDENS - Friday night football is back.

The Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons in the first of three preseason games. It's the only home game and the Fins won't play at Hard Rock Stadium again until Week 3 of the regular season. As always, starters will be limited to how much they play in the preseason, which allows us to watch motivated players looking to solidify roster spots.

Here are some of the positions of interest and intrigue.

QB Battle

New Dolphin and South Florida native Mike White is expected to be the backup quarterback. But second-year man Skylar Thompson has been showing off his live arm and looks confident after getting playing time in his rookie season. Both should play against Atlanta, and with the two joint practices, this shapes up to be a big week for the quarterbacks.

Receiver Rewards

We all know who the go-to targets are as the top two receivers. After that, the Dolphins have a number of players with good receiving seasons on their resume. So the battle for the number three wide receiver spot and beyond is a real one.

Robbie Chosen is back home in South Florida and has the talent and size. He is also a few years removed from his best season.

Braxton Barrios is a fun player to watch and has speed and toughness. The former Hurricane has a chance to make an impact in the middle of the field, with Hill and Waddle's big play ability outside.

Cedric Wilson, the free agent from Dallas last year, looks the claim a spot and some playing time as well.

Opportunity Knocks

With Jalen Ramsey out with injury until later in the season, and Nick Needham and Trill Williams still recovering from injuries, there's opportunity in the secondary. The Dolphins, in the first few weeks of camp, have picked up a few defensive backs to get a look at them. It is clear that beyond a few players that they were roster spots to be had in the defensive backfield.

Watch the game Friday night at 7 p.m. on CBS Miami and CBS News Miami.

CBS News Miami is the official television home of the Miami Dolphins.