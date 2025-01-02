Dolphins fans ranked 2nd 'Sexiest' in NFL, survey found

MIAMI - While this year's season may have been lackluster, Miami Dolphins fans sure looked good in supporting their team.

So much so that a recent survey by BonusFinder.com, an independent casino review portal, found that Dolphins fans ranked second sexiest in the NFL, just behind the Dallas Cowboy fans.

Indianapolis Colts fans were ranked as the least sexiest in the league.

To determine the findings, the company surveyed more than a thousand NFL fans across the U.S., asking questions about their behaviors, opinions and verdicts on other fan bases across the league. The respondents were split by NFL fanbase, age, gender, region and city, according to the company.

According to the survey, more than one in eight (13%) of rival NFL fans said that Miami had the most attractive fans across the league's 32 teams. The Cowboys fans were ranked the sexiest supporters, with 15.1% of the votes.

Kansas City Chiefs fans took third place with 6.3% of the votes, San Francisco 49ers fans placed fourth with 5.5% and Los Angeles Rams fans came in fifth place with 5.2%.

Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers (4.8%), Detroit Lions (3.9%), Philadelphia Eagles (3.7%), Atlanta Falcons (2.6%) and Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots (2.5%) rounded out the top ten.

At the other end of the spectrum, with the least votes, were Indianapolis Colts fans (0.8%), followed by the Carolina Panthers fans (1%), Washington Commanders fans (1.1%) Seattle Seahawks fans (1.2%), Jacksonville Jaguars fans (1.3%), Tennessee Titans fans (1.3%) and Minnesota Vikings fans (1.3%).

There were slight differences between female and male respondents in ranking rival teams' fans.

Those identifying as women ranked the Cowboys fans first (16.5%), followed by Chiefs fans (8.5%), Dolphins fans (8.4%), 49ers fans (5.7%) and Lions fans (5.5%).

However, among those identifying as male, Dolphins fans came in first (18.1%), followed by Cowboys fans (13.8%), Rams fans (6.8%), Chargers fans (6.6%) and 49ers fans (5.4%).