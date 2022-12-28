Dolphins announce that Teddy Bridgewater will start as quarterback against the Patriots

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater will start as quarterback during the team's Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. / Getty Images

The move came after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol following the team's loss to Green Bay.

The concussion protocol is enacted whenever a player reports concussion-related symptoms, even if he isn't certain to have a concussion.

There is no set timetable for exiting the protocol, so it was possible that Tagovailoa could have played in Sunday's pivotal game at New England.

But Coach Mike McDaniel said he saw some things on Monday while reviewing the game film that were inconsistent from what he normally sees from Tagovailoa.

That led him to a deeper discussion with the quarterback and the recommendation for Tua to see the medical professionals.

When and if Tagovailoa will play again this season is unknown.

McDaniel said the team will abide by advice and guidance from medical professions and the situation is day to day.

McDaniel said that meant the team had to turn to Bridgewater to start against the Patriots.

The Dolphins will make the playoffs if they win their final two games and could possibly make it if they split the games. The finale is at home against the Jets.