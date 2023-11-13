Dolphin Mall steps up security ahead of holiday shopping season

MIAMI - With the holidays right around the corner, officials want to make sure that South Florida shoppers are safe when they hit the malls.

At The Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, one of the largest in the country, officials have beefed up security to ensure safe holiday shopping for all

From outside in the parking lot, to the air with state-of-the-art technology and inside. Police presence at malls will be evident during what is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season of the year.

"Our presence will be highlighted during the holiday season to provide a visible deterrent, and a quick response to any potential threats at the Dolphin Mall," said Sweetwater Police Department Chief Sergio Diez.

Because this time of the year brings not only joy and celebration but also an increased demand for safety and security.

The Sweetwater Police Department is making sure that the more than 250,000 shoppers expected for just the black Friday weekend are safe.

"You come to Dolphin Mall, you're going to be protected you're going to be probably safest as you could be anywhere anyplace anywhere in the world," said Sweetwater Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz.

But with that said and the increased security, officials say be vigilant and don't let yourself be a target.

"The best recommendation I could give any shopper is, 'Don't leave your property, whatever stuff you buy inside the store keep it with you. Don't come outside. Leave it in your car and then walk in again. That is the number one problem that we have,'" Chief Diez said.

A problem they are hoping to avoid not only during the holidays but year-round and have this message for crooks planning to strike.

"To the thieves, thinking of coming to Dolphin Mall, and conduct criminal activity, know that we will be out here in full force, with zero tolerance," Chief Diez said. "Zero tolerance."

There will also be undercover officers walking the mall inside and out. Officials are also asking shoppers if they see something say something and if you see a crime happening, call 911.