Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Dolly Parton surpasses 200 million books gifted to children worldwide

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Dolly Parton on turning 77, new music
Dolly Parton on turning 77, new music and what it will take to play her in a movie of her life 05:50

Most know Dolly Parton as a talented performer, writer, and musician. But there's another accomplishment she's adding to her list.

Her imagination library program has reached the incredible milestone of 200 million books gifted to children around the world.

To celebrate she will send out seven bookmarks hidden inside books sent out in September.

If you find a bookmark, you'll receive a video chat with Dolly, a signed letter, an autograph, and four tickets to Dollywood.

While it may be too late to enroll to win a bookmark, you can still join in the program at any time. 

Click here for more information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.