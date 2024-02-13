Dole recalls some salad kits due to listeria risk

MIAMI - Some Dole salad kits are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market a limited number of Dole-branded and private-label salad kits that were processed on the same line as a cheese that was recently recalled for possible traces of listeria.

The recalled products include Dole, President's Choice, and Marketside brand salad kits. They were distributed in twenty-five states including Florida.

Anyone with the products is urged to throw them out immediately.

Dole says so far, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the products.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.