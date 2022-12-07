Watch CBS News
Pair of dogs dead following fire at Lauderhill duplex

LAUDERHILL – A fire at a Lauderhill duplex has claimed the lives of two dogs Wednesday afternoon.

The pets were in crates when the blaze broke out in the 1900 block of NW 6 Avenue.

Two families have been displaced as a result of the fire. Fortunately, none of the 10 adults and two children were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 4:05 PM

