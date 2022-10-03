Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale.

Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

"The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight.

The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

A big goal of the mission is to clear up space in the shelters across Florida to make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Ian.

"They had to rush out and they weren't able to take their pets. Maybe they couldn't get home to get their pets. So we are making space," said Robbins.

Volunteers worked through the night to make sure the animals were ready and they had the proper paperwork.

The volunteers say they are happy the animals are safe but it's not just about them. It's also about giving hope and support to the people of Southwest Florida.

"The people that are here that you'll see loading this plane, they were not affected directly by Ian. They are here and they worked all night last night and they worked tirelessly throughout it all to help those that were affected," said Robbins.

The animals were taken in by St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, the Liberty Humane Society, and the Pennsylvania SPCA.

While at those shelters, the dogs and cats will receive medical evaluations before they are put up for adoption.