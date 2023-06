Dog shot in the neck found in Davie

FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing case of animal abuse in Davie.

A Broward County Animal Care field worker found a dog in a trash bin behind a Tires Plus shop. The agency said the dog, "Summer," had been shot in the neck.

She was taken to a vet for treatment. Luckily, the bullet didn't hit any major arteries. Summer is expected to be okay.