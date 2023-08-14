Dog, shot in the head, found wandering streets of North Miami

Dog shot in the head found wandering the streets of North Miami

Dog shot in the head found wandering the streets of North Miami

Dog shot in the head found wandering the streets of North Miami

MIAMI - A pretty girl was the victim of a hideous crime.

"We got a phone call from the shelter saying that a female dog came in with a bullet wound to her head," said Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue.

The sweet, two-year-old dog was found wandering in the area of NW 123rd Street and 16th Avenue in North Miami on Saturday after being shot in the head.

"When we went to the doctor, it went through into her abdomen, it's called pulmonary edema. So, she has some fluid building up in her neck and also in her abdomen and her mammary gland," said Mucciaccio.

Miraculously, the pup was still in good spirits and walking around when iHeart Animal Rescue took her in, leading to her new name: Miracle.

"She's friendly, she's giving kisses and everything," said Mucciaccio.

Now, the rescue team is working to raise thousands of dollars to get Miracle the lifesaving surgery she needs to survive.

"We want to get that bullet and we want to bring it to Miami Police," said Mucciaccio.

Once Miracle gets her surgery, the next step will be to find her fur-ever home.

"We take dogs that are shot, that are stabbed, that are bait dogs and then when we have them, we take care of them and then we need a place for them to go, so we can continue to do this," said Mucciaccio.

If you have any information about who shot Miracle, you're asked to call the police.

If you're interested in helping Miracle with her recovery, visit iheartanimalrescue.pet.