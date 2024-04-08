Watch CBS News
Dog found with multiple injuries in Hollywood

2024-04-08

MIAMI - Hollywood police are looking for the person they say abused a dog.

The bulldog-mix pup was found in the 6100 block of Madison Street Friday morning.

Police say the dog had a large cut across its back and appeared to be in distress.

The dog was taken to the Sunshine Animal Hospital.

Deanna Bettineschi with the Hollywood Police Department said, "It did have stitches across its back. Also, a torn ACL. I believe the dog needs more treatment."

The Brady Hunter Foundation is currently taking on the cost of care for the dog's treatment and injuries. 

April 8, 2024

