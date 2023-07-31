Dog abandoned in Athalie Range Park looking for forever home

MIAMI — An abandoned dog is looking for her "fur"-ever home after viral video showed her owners leaving her behind at a Miami park over the weekend.

According to the social media account ONLY in DADE, an American bulldog was abandoned at Athalie Range Park on Friday evening. In their Instagram post, "heartbreaking" surveillance video from the park showed the dog's alleged owners driving up to the park entrance and then walking toward the park gate with the dog.

However, as soon as they reached the park gate, the owners slammed the gate door shut, hopped back into their car and drove off. Before she could get back to the car, it was too late — the dog eventually got through the gate and looked desperately for her owners.

According to ONLY in DADE, a "kind soul" rescued her and reported the abandoned dog to authorities. Now, the social media account is on a mission to find the dog a "loving forever home."

"Let's give her the love and happiness she deserves!" the account shared in a text post with the video.

If anyone can provide a safe and caring environment for the "sweet pup," ONLY in Dade asks to reach out to its sister account ONLY in DADE Cares (@oidcares).