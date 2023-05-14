Doctor Lampert provided free surgery to three moms through 'All for All Moms' charity initiative

MIAMI -- Three mothers with unique stories now share a common bond, thanks to a Mother's Day gift.

Miami-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Joshua Lampert is sponsoring the inaugural A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day in honor of his mother, Adele Lynn Lampert, who passed away. The event, which takes place on May 21 (Adele's birthday), provides free surgeries to three local mothers who could not otherwise afford them.

"I want to give back to local moms, all of whom give us the gift of life, by gifting them with care they need but may not be able to afford," said Dr. Lampert, who underwent a 6-year plastic surgery residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, according to a news release.

Paulette Etzel JOANNA PALMER

Milena Iribarren JOANNA PALMER

Dr. Lampert and his staff selected the three mothers through a tri-county search for applicants.

"It is my goal that A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day will become an annual event," he said.

"I blame my body for a lot of things in my life like losing my son, but I think it's time I started loving it again. So, if I can help make it healthy and beautiful, I think that would be a really good start," said Iribarren, one of the three mothers who were selected.

Teresa Hernandez, another selected mother, said, "I want to be healthy, stronger, and available for Maximillian. My son needs me, and mommy needs to be available. I feel guilty for the decision I made back then for vanity."

Teresa Hernandez JOANNA PALMER