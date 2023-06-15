Do You Recognize This Man? FBI Releases Photos Of Hallandale Beach Bank Robbery Suspect

MIAMI - The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo branch in Miami Beach.

Wanted for bank robbery FBI Miami

Authorities say he entered the bank, located at 1201 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Thursday, June 15th, just before 10:30 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

An undisclosed amount of cash was handed over and he left the bank.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but nobody was hurt.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.