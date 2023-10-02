Watch CBS News
DJ Irie Weekend is coming up this week

By Trish Christakis

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - DJ Irie Weekend is coming up this week.

Irie Weekend is one of South Florida's highly anticipated weekends of the year.

For the past 17 years, Irie Weekend has brought together notable VIPs, celebrities, professional athletes and world-renowned musical artists to create South Florida's biggest celebration, with proceeds benefiting the Irie Foundation.

The DJ joined Sports Desk on CBS Sports Miami to talk about the upcoming weekend.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 7:27 AM

