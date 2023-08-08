Chicago native DJ Casper, creator of the "Cha-Cha Slide," dies at 58

"Cha-Cha Slide" creator, Chicago native DJ Casper dies "Cha-Cha Slide" creator, Chicago native DJ Casper dies 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fans of DJ Casper, the man behind the infectious "Cha-Cha Slide," were celebrating what he meant to his native Chicago, after the songwriter died on Monday.

Casper, born William Perry Jr., reportedly wrote the song for his nephew, who was a personal trainer, as a step aerobics song before it became famous worldwide.

The song was released in 2000 and remains popular at wedding receptions and birthdays.

The music video, shot in Chicago, captures the widespread appeal of his "Cha-Cha Slide," featuring people from all walks of life – young and old – dancing together.

The song became so famous it even provided the soundtrack for a Saturday Night Live skit starring fellow Chicagoan John Mulaney, and was often played at sporting events.

Perry had battled cancer for several years. He died Monday at 58.

Seandale Hunley, host at Power 92 Radio, remembered DJ Casper's warmth and kindness.

"I'm just devasted, man, losing that brother, a Chicago icon," Hunley said. "Anything he can do to put some amazing energy to somebody, or uplift, that was just his spirit, man."

DJ Casper's creation, more than 20 years after its release, can still summon everyone to the dance floor, as Hunley saw at a recent gathering at

"Everybody stopped what they were doing, and got up to do the 'Cha-Cha Slide,'" he said. "He up there Cha-Chaing right now, man. He up there Cha-Chaing with people right now."