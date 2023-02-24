Distraction thieves target Macy's in Galleria Mall

FORT LAUDERDALE - For the second time in two weeks, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Macy's store.

The latest story to be hit was in the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said surveillance video from the store shows two men distract the employee while two others, a man and woman, opened a jewelry case, stole approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise, and then left the store. Detectives said these four people were working together.

It's similar to an incident in Hialeah two weeks ago when thieves stole half a million dollars in jewelry from a Macy's store in Hialeah.

According to police, three people entered the store when it was closed and went straight to the jewelry section while a fourth person waited outside in a vehicle as the getaway driver. They thought they had deactivated the surveillance cameras at the store, located at 1777 W. 49th Street, when they broke in but they had not.

"They disabled the alarm system, they broke all the camera systems," said Sgt. Jose Torres. "Luckily, our detectives were able to go in with the assistance of the store and recovered some of the video surveillance."

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.